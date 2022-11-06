Shirley Bassey BBC Electric Proms

Not Available

At the Roundhouse, Dame Shirley Bassey was joined by Tom Baxter, Richard Hawley and the Manic Street Preachers' James Dean Bradfield. Dame Shirley treated the Roundhouse to numbers from her much-loved songbook whilst premiering new work. Said the artist, "What I'm most looking forward to at the BBC Electric Proms is performing songs from my new album 'The Performance' for the first time - it really will be a special moment for me." It is worth noting that this was Dame Shirley Bassey's only live show this year. BBC Electric Proms is delighted that she chose to celebrate 50 years of song with this very special intimate concert.