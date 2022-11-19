Shirley Pimple in the John Wayne Temple of Doom

Not Available

A surreal action thriller essay about the epic duel between the film's heroine and the Hollywood legend created around John Wayne (good vs. evil). Shirley Pimple, an apathetic 7-year-old who looks remarkably like Shirley Temple, becomes the star of a propaganda film factory, The John Wayne Institute for the Preservation of American Ideals. When she reaches puberty, Shirley develops murderous tendencies, and the Institute tries to keep her under control by attempting to make her a heroin addict, but it doesn't help. In her obsessive hatred of the Institute, Shirley takes up with The Psychotic Weaklings, a group of pants-wetting, child molesters against the anti-John Waynes. Written by Psychoticweakling