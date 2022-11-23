Not Available

A modern part of a forgotten history, "Shiro's Head" takes us to the Pacific island of Guam, USA where outcast Vince Flores struggles to come to terms with his family's history of secrets and a dark past of his own. Shunned from his family for the death of his father, his attempt to reconcile causes his family's past to catch up to him for the last time. Based on a universal theme of family, faith and forgiveness, "Shiro's Head" features a talented cast of unknowns including a unique setting with a character all its own.