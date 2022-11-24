Shit & Champagne

Not Available

SF stripper Champagne White (multi-hyphenate talent D’Arcy Drollinger) is expecting her boyfriend Rod to pop the question; when he instead tells her of a secret plot involving booty bumps and the world’s largest retail store, it’s up to the intrepid ecdysiast to save the day. With a lo-fi ’70s exploitation film aesthetic and a John Waters-esque sense of the absurd and outrageous, Drollinger adapts his wildly successful stage show for the big screen, featuring extraordinary talent from the world of drag, including Alaska 5000 from RuPaul’s Drag Race.