Shit Happens

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A young couple, Sophia (Josefin Nilsson) and Freddie (Jacob Ericsson) has just got their first baby, but this little thing makes their lives way to complicated and difficult for them to handle. They both have jobs, Sophia is an actress and Freddie a balloon-flier, which makes it tough to be home with the baby and such. They also have to deal with Sophia´s family, which includes a depressed dad, a close to senile mother, and two eccentric sisters. The family life is nothing what Sophia and Freddie expected.

Cast

Marie RichardsonGina
Cecilia FrodeTina
Bibi AnderssonSolveig Olsson
Gösta EkmanTage Olsson
Peter DalleRoffe
Jan MybrandChristoffer

