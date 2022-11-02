Not Available

Set in the late 80s during the height of Korea's economic crisis, three leading gangsters of the Jong No division - straight-shooter Byuk Dol (Choi Bul Am), quick-tempered Gae Dduk (Noh Joo Hyun), and street-smart Sam Bok (Oh Ji Myung) - are roaming the streets of Seoul after spending the last fifteen years locked up in jail. Their sole mission is to find and seek revenge on Dong Pal, the very man responsible of robbing them of their precious freedom. But when they find Dong Pal, they end up taking on a reluctant job as bodyguards for Dong Pal's daughter Eun Ji (Im Yoo Jin) and her boyfriend Myung Suk (Kim Jung Hoon).