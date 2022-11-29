Shitsuren rankô: Tsuyu daku shimai donburi

Not Available

Yuki (Ayaka Tomoda), the second daughter of the Sanada family who loves fortune-telling, is always in love because she is a deep lover and poor at romance. Yuki's comforting role is Katsuko (Misa Wada), the eldest daughter who prides himself on being a senior romance, although she is not popular, but her irrelevant romance instruction eased the pain of a broken heart. And the third daughter, Tamami (Misora Hayama), is an extreme retreat. He doesn't show up to his sisters, and gropes his crotch in the room with an erotic cartoon of Boys Love. Because Yuki brought a drunken colleague, Mitsuru, back to the company drinking party at the house of these three sisters...