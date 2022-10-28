Not Available

Shiva is a new student in the community college. He is welcomed by a group of collegians, including the lovely Asha, to whom Shiva is instantly attracted to. Shiva notices that there is violence within the college by people who are not even students. When he decides to find out their motives, he is met with violence, and threats. Now Shiva must decide to stand up for his college, or just carry on studying, finish college, and move on.