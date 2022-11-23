Shiva Rea Creative Core Abs

Not Available

Good things flow from a strong core: a long lean torso, a healthy back, a positive flow of energy that benefits every aspect of your life. Now, one of the yoga world’s top female teachers shows you an enlightened way to a powerful core. Unlike repetitive conventional abs work, Shiva’s fluid yoga-based approach awakens your creativity and inner fire, building strength and grace in the same way that surfing, rock climbing, or dancing does—while you’re enjoying yourself, not counting the minutes until it’s over. The program includes three flowing segments, which can be done all at once or individually. Filmed at White Sands National Park, the program was directed by James Wvinner and shot in HD by Hollywood’s Sion Michel (Memoirs of a Geisha). Beautiful, effective, inspiring. It’s an abs workout you’ll look forward to doing again and again.