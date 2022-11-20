Shiva Rea: Daily Energy - Vinyasa Flow Yoga

Not Available

Restore energy, strength, and balance every day with world-renowned yoga teacher Shiva Rea. Offering seven 20-minute practices, this program will help you fit yoga into your busy life every day without having to repeat a workout. Practicing yoga daily, even for a short time, can be more beneficial than a long, intense practice once in a while. By tuning your workout to your needs each day, you'll acquire balance, composure, and tranquility in your life. On a stressful day, try one of the lunar programs for relaxation; when you need to be at your best, opt for an energizing solar practice, or put the two together to build stamina and sculpt long, lean muscles. With the customizable Yoga Matrix, you can choose from more than two hours of yoga to create endless possibilities for longer practices. Open your heart, ignite your inner fire, and experience the transformative effects of daily yoga with one of the world’s most inspiring teachers.