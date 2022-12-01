Shiva Rea: Power Flow Yoga

Not Available

Explore the dynamic vinyasa flow yoga style of renowned instructor Shiva Rea with this assortment of practices from her bestselling yoga programs. Handpicked by Shiva herself, these 13 invigorating segments can be mixed and matched using the customizable Yoga Matrix created by Shiva Rea. Tailor your workout to your needs on any given day or choose one of the three preset practices (50-57 min. each). With over three hours of programming, the possibilities are endless! Restore strength and energy; enhance your vitality and agility; and sculpt long, lean muscles with Shiva’s most powerful practices.