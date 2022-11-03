Not Available

Shivamani (Nagarjuna) is a honest cop in Vizag. He falls in love with Vasantha (Asin), a beautiful lady who aspires to become a singer. There is a mafia guy called Dutt (Prakash Raj), whom Shivamani troubles a lot. Incidentally Vasantha is distantly related to Dutt and both of them belongs to Kerala. In the meantime, Shivamani's mother (Sangeeta) gets paralyzed. Shivamani and Vasantha take her to Kerala to get the treatment of Kerala's Ayurveda specialists. In the process, Dutt gets back to Kerala and he is on the mission to weaken Shivamani by getting Vasantha away from him. The rest of the story is all about how he gets back Vasantha with the help of a newspaper's editor Pallavi (Rakshita).