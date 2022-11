Not Available

The stooges witness an armed robbery and are brought in by the cops as suspects. After passing a lie detector test, the boys are freed but are now the only ones who can identify the crooks. Meanwhile, their friend Gladys has inherited a house in the country and the boys go with her to inspect it so she won't be gypped when its sold. The house turns out to be the crook's hideout, and when they abduct Gladys, the stooges must rescue her.