SHIVERS DOWN YOUR SPINE is a feature length horror anthology consisting of 9 short stories as well as a wraparound framing device involving Sabiah, a beautiful and ancient djinn who is tasked by her owner to tell a variety of short horror stories as one of his wishes. The films run the gamut from comedic, to horror, to film noir, to tragedy, to 80's cheese. With SHIVERS DOWN YOUR SPINE, there is a little bit for everyone!