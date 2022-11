Not Available

It’s summer in Casablanca, Morocco. A young theater group translates Shakespeare's " A Midsummer Night's Dream" in Darija, the Moroccan dialect, and takes the floor of the streets to stage it and ask people around about it, and about love, and language: how do Moroccans say I love you? A lively portrait of Casablanca the unloved, carried by an inspired Arab youth, full of hope and desire for art, happiness and freedom.