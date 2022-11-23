Sho-Shan y la Dama Oscura

Not Available

When Luisa, a four year old girl with Asperger's syndrome, is accused of killing her best friend, Violet, her older sister, decides to investigate on her own to find the truth. Meanwhile, Mr. Fuertehijar, who is Toto's father, the murdered kid, is full of pain and anger, therefore he seeks revenge by all means, even if this leads him to commit another crime. The situation gets more complicated when Sara Michell enters the scene. She is a famous reporter who suspects Violeta's and Luisa's mother, Dagmar Dark, is actually a Japanese spy.