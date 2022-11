Not Available

While dressed as historical heroes Gandhi, Nehru, Bose, Tilak, Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and the martyr Babu Genu, six very flawed humans find themselves stuck in an abandoned warehouse as they wait to participate in a parade. When a sexy American journalist arrives, her presence stirs up simmering tensions. Based on a long-running play by Shafaat Khan, this darkly comic drama explores the issues surrounding Indian oppression and independence.