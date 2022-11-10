1963

Shock Corridor

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 10th, 1963

Studio

Leon Fromkess-Sam Firks Productions

Johnny Barrett, an ambitious journalist, is determined to win a Pulitzer Prize by solving a murder committed in a lunatic asylum and witnessed only by three inmates, from whom the police have been unable to extract the information. With the connivance of a psychiatrist, and the reluctant help of his girlfriend, he succeeds in having himself declared insane and sent to the asylum. There he slowly tracks down and interviews the witnesses - but things are stranger than they seem ...

Cast

Peter BreckJohnny Barrett
Constance TowersCathy
Gene EvansBoden
James BestStuart
Hari RhodesTrent
Larry TuckerPagliacci

View Full Cast >

Images