Shock Invasion

In one night, a red flash fills the planet's sky, instantly paralyzing mankind into a bloody feast for the alien invaders. But there is hope, as Ral Foster wakes up to find himself unaffected. After discovering his neighbor is also immune to the red shock, they team up and set course for an underground military base. Traffic filled roads are impassable, forcing them to set out on foot as they try to fend off the massive alien forces that roam the wasteland. Only if they manage to reach the nuclear weapons base, can they destroy the alien army of death pods and vicious mutant beasts. With night setting in, their chances grow slim.