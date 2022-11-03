Shockheaded

Not Available

Noble is a man who lives alone in a rundown hotel room. Lately, someone has been sliding notes under his door, telling him to do things. He has dreams of a white mask lying on the ground. And two detectives have been harassing him, trying to find a missing woman. One day, a mysterious visitor arrives and tells Noble that he can find the truth if he wants. He sets Noble on a mission...find the woman and he will have his answers. Noble agrees, and sets off to uncover the mystery that leads him to places he never wanted to go.