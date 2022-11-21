Not Available

Shock is an urban supernatural thriller set in urban surroundings.Satya (Prashanth), a married stock analyst is in search of a flat for him and his wife Sumi. He chooses a flat on the 12th floor of a huge building at Chennai. The flat has problem. The previous tenant, a young lady commits suicide in that apartment. On hearing this Sumi starts to lose sleep. She becomes distressed. Each night becomes a nightmare for her. What Satya thinks is a psychological problem begins to unravel into the unexplainable. He becomes helpless in the fight to save Sumi; Satya will have to reach out into the horrifying discovery --- The truth.