Dark Alley's most beloved and best-selling series reaches its coital conclusion in this special Director's Cut edition of Shockwave 3. Featuring the directing talents and visions of both Owen Hawk and Matthias Von Fistenberg, Shockwave 3 brings together bareback, fisting, and leather into one epic all-sex film. The cast of nine porn star pigs is led by Mason Wyler, Brandon Hawk, Antonio Biaggi and Tommy Hawk, whose combined sexual appetites and performing talents make Shockwave 3 sizzle from start to finish.