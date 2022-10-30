Not Available

SHOCKWAVES is a darkly comic psychological thriller about a man whose traumatic memories of childhood send him on a hallucinogenic carnival ride of self-destruction and murder. Through a surrealistic Möbius strip of alternate realities, shifting times and multiple dimensions, SHOCKWAVES weaves a kaleidoscopic nightmare tapestry of abuse and revenge. The stream-of-consciousness depicted in SHOCKWAVES is a dazzlingly complex remix of signs, gestures and actions that underlie meaning within a culture saturated by moving pictures. The film is composed from over 25,000 short film clips derived from both original footage and from public domain movies. To watch the film is to experience a man’s life and to be immersed in a kaleidoscopic collage that both drives the story and illustrates the inner and outer lives of the 2 main characters.