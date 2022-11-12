Shoelaces for Christmas

Not Available

After an altercation with her ailing mother, Jennifer, a self-absorbed teenager inadvertently stumbles into a local homeless shelter late one evening. Upset with his daughter's selfish attitude, Jennifer's father offers an ultimatum which includes her volunteering at the shelter in the hope she will learn to be responsible and compassionate toward others. Through this new experience Jennifer creates an unlikely bond with both the staff and one very special young guest which lead her to a deeper understanding of the true meaning of Christmas is love and family.