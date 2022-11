Not Available

Warlord Yu Ming gained great power for himself. Anyone he suspected of disloyalty was jailed or murdered. He himself was a notorious killer, having personally betrayed his friend General Yip and then slaughtered his entire family. But the General's son escaped to tell the tale, and spent a lifetime learning all the martial arts, with the sole aim of one day killing his evil enemy Yu Ming. Only first he must lure him away from his private army of thugs and gangster.