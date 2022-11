Not Available

When his business partner is hurt in a car accident, happily married Mahmoud (Fariborz Arabnia) must travel to Tehran, where he falls for the beautiful Sima (Hedye Tehrani). The two agree to a "temporary marriage," but problems arise when Sima doesn't want the arrangement to end. Sima's reluctance to play her expected role in this common Islamic practice soon turns to obsession in this smash hit from Iran.