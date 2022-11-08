Not Available

Shônen bidan: Kiyoki kokoro

  • Family
  • Drama

This is another Tomu Uchida film (fragmentary?) from 1925 called "Shonen Bidan Kiyoki Kokoro" which means it is a moral fable which translates as something like 'A shining example of a boy's good morals'. This film was included in the DVD release of 'Tasogare sakaba' and is one of the many 'kyouiku eiga' films that were made in the 20s . Uchida's first couple of projects were of this kind. The film is a weird mix of current and historical, with a time slip insert to an older historical period and scene. It's about discovering money that somebody has dropped and is a curious experience to watch.

