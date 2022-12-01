Shonen Knife: Live at Mohawk Place

Not Available

Osaka, Japan's Shonen Knife perform a blazing set of their favorites from their nearly 3 decade reign as Japan's first name in Indie Rock exports. Recorded live on their 2009 "Super Group" Tour of North America, the band performs the final show of the tour at Buffalo, NY's Mohawk Place. Highlights include an encore performance by original SK member Atsuko, 18 songs from their extensive catalog, tunes such as Giant Kitty, Antonio Baka Guy and Bear Up Bison, as well as selections from their recently released "Super Group" album.