The old friends Oscar and Elias are doing their last term in school and they both struggle to find the road ahead and a brighter future. Although brought up in the same rough neighborhood they have so far applied very different strategies. Oscar is the model student. Elias is caught up in petty crimes. But destiny has another faith for the both of them.Oscar falls madly in love with his attractive teacher Kristina and Elias sets his eyes on the beautiful Muslim girl Zeynep. Lines are crossed a things start to spin out of control.