1960

Shoot the Piano Player

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 20th, 1960

Studio

Les Films de la Pléiade

Charlie Kohler is a piano player in a bar. The waitress Lena is in love with him. One of Charlie's brother, Chico, a crook, takes refuge in the bar because he is chased by two gangsters, Momo and Ernest. We will discover that Charlie's real name is Edouard Saroyan, once a virtuose who gives up after his wife's suicide. Charlie now has to deal wih Chico, Ernest, Momo, Fido (his youngest brother who lives with him), and Lena...

Cast

Charles AznavourCharlie Kohler/Edouard Saroyan
Marie DuboisLéna
Nicole BergerThérèse Saroyan
Michèle MercierClarisse
Serge DavriPlyne
Claude MansardMomo

View Full Cast >

Images