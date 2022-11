Not Available

Truman (Matthew Prater), Weasel (Eric Fagundes) and Doug (Darius Safavi) document virtually every event in their lives with a video camera, including self-styled leader Truman's sexual exploits. Truman is unprepared, however, when his girlfriend April (Rachel Seiferth) resists. She agrees to a weekend getaway, unaware that Weasel will be surreptitiously filming. But even Weasel has never seen Truman's dark side, unleashed by April's rejection.