SHOOTING PAMELYN CHEE

Commissioned by Singapore Tourism Board, a film for the Singapore Pavilion at the World Expo 2010 in Shanghai, China. About Pamelyn Chee Pamelyn Chee is a film actress originally based in New York City. She starred in Wayne Wangs Princess of Nebraska which premiered at Toronto Film Festival. She most recently completed work on the French adventure TV series Déjà Vu: Saison 2 as the Asian lead character Sun, a time traveling superhero, currently premiering on France 4. With a chameleon like quality, she takes on a range of roles from wayward , off kilter characters to docile, traditional women. Pamelyn is currently working on the Chinese long form drama Your Hand in Mine in Singapore, playing a blind girl who knows martial arts. Effectively fluent in English, Mandarin and Cantonese, she travels between the US and Asia for film and TV roles.