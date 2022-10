Not Available

This is a hilarious mockumentary about the travails facing film school graduates as they try to find money to mount their first features. A rather talentless would-be hack substitutes his own script for the work of a deceased roommate who actually has some financing in place, and the result is a hilariously tasteless film within a film High School Shootings -The Musical. Over a hundred Vancouver area film school graduates, friends and musicians worked on this film.