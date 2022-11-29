Shootout at Shadow Mountain

Not Available

A hilarious modern musical melodrama written and directed by TJ Davis. It’s a rip-roaring’ Western adventure starring audience favorites Jordan Todd Brown as Ex-US Marshall Big Guns Bo Garrett and Slater Ashenhurst as notorious Frenchman Jaques Javert! After joining forces, the two lawbreakers find themselves handcuffed and humiliated, just inches from meeting their Maker when by luck they are freed to live another day. Angry, embarrassed, and fueled by their desire for revenge, they set into motion a maniacal scheme which culminates in a deadly western shootout unlike anything the West has ever seen!