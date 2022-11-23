Shopkins Chef Club

Not Available

Life’s never ordinary in Shopville, but things are about to get a little extraordinary with the arrival of the Chef Club, hosted by new-Shoppie-on-the-block Peppa-Mint and her Shopkin pals. To be accepted, the Shoppies will have to sing, dance, boil and blanch their way to victory. But it's not just the pots that simmer! When Bubbleisha feels she’s not getting the attention she’s owed, things turn from sweet to sour faster than a milkshake in the sun! Can the Shoppies band together to avert this recipe from disaster?