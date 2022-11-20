Not Available

As the name suggests the movie is about what happens in and around a Shopping Mall. It tells the story of Shiva, who is very good at studies, but is forced to work after his dad expires. He starts working at a Shopping Mall along with his village friend Buchi Babu, and he soon realizes that far from the way it looks from outside, the Shopping Mall is a jail in itself. They have to work for almost 16 hours a day, eat in hellhole conditions, and live like dogs. Inspite of all these, everyone seems to be working because of their own reasons.