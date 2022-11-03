1939

Shors

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 19th, 1939

Studio

Kievskaya Kinostudiya

The year is 1919. German troops retreat from Ukraine. The Directory, the Ukrainian national government lead by Symon Petliura, takes control of Kyiv. Meanwhile, the Bolshevik division commanded by Mykola Shchors is marching on the capital. The Bolsheviks capture the cities of Vinnytsia, Zhmerynka, and others one by one, but lose Berdychiv to Petliura’s forces. They are demoralized by the defeat. By his personal example of courage and military skill, Shchors inspires the retreating Red troops and leads them to victory over the enemy.

Cast

Ivan SkuratovBozhenko
Fyodor IshchenkoPetro Chish
Aleksandr KhvylyaSavka
Nikolay KryuchkovRogovenko
Nikolai Makarenkocommander
Pyotr Masokhasoldier

