For this choreography, I was actually looking for a long adagio. When I heard this string quartet by Jacob ter Veldhuis in the car by chance, I was extremely surprised. I was struck by the tonality, the poetry in the music and the driving rhythm. Rhythm is in the end, as Balanchine once said, the bottom of dance. The attraction of this ballet is on the ground. There are barely no lifts. Everything is directed towards the ground. The choreography sticks to it. In my experience that corresponds exactly with what Jacob ter Veldhuis does in his music.