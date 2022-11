Not Available

This collection of award-winning short films from France, Denmark, Korea, Belgium, China, Germany, Holland, Australia, Mexico and Hungary includes a few standouts. Among them is The Fly, which won an Oscar for animation. Other entries include Lars from 1-10, in which director Lars von Trier sets forth his moviemaking rules; Burnout, which screened at the 2000 Sundance Film Festival; and Du Cote de la Cote, which shows off a young Brigitte Bardot's assets.