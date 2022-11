Not Available

Shekhar is an assistant director who plans to direct his own movie for which he has written the script. However, his friend Raju, a struggling actor, steals his script and passes it off as his own. It is a hit and Raju becomes a superstar. Shekhar writes another script with Raju in the lead, but Raju walks out of the film midway, so Shekhar is forced to complete filming without Raju knowing.