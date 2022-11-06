1979

Short Memory

  • Drama
  • Thriller

September 29th, 1979

In this thriller, a UNESCO translator stumbles across a group which is hiding and supporting Nazis and facilitating their travel around the world. She had been given an assignment to study the work of a writer who recently had died, and the conspiracy is revealed in materials he left behind. She comes upon a young man who is going through the writer's papers, and she immediately assumes he must be one of the conspirators. However, he soon convinces her of his innocence in that regard, and the two together begin a search for the ringleader.

Cast

Philippe LéotardFrank Barila
Bulle OgierGeneviève Derhode
Jacques RivetteMarcel Jaucourt
Hermine KaragheuzIrene Jaucourt
Xavier Saint-MacaryLe mari de Judith
Adrian BrineMonsieur Mann

