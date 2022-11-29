Short New Play Festival: Private Lives

Not Available

Enjoy eight world premieres in one night. This benefit event is the latest installment of our renowned annual new play festival. The evening will bring you works by some of the most exciting up-and-coming writers from across the country, penning classically inspired ten-minute plays alongside two commissioned playwrights. This year's festival will include new plays by Jeremy O. Harris and Theresa Rebeck alongside six of today's up-and-coming playwrights selected through an open submission process: Ben Beckley, Avery Deutsch, Leah Maddrie, Jessica Moss, Matthew Park, and Mallory Jane Weiss. This year’s theme? PRIVATE LIVES, inspired by Noël Coward’s classic comedy The plays, directed by Mêlisa Annis, Vivienne Benesch and Em Weinstein, will be performed by Ali Ahn, Frankie J. Alvarez, Kathleen Chalfant, Lilli Cooper, Edmund Donovan, William Jackson Harper, Louisa Jacobson, Peter Francis James, and Charlayne Woodard. The festival is produced by Craig Baldwin and Nathan Winkelstein.