Short of Love

Not Available

Wong Zi Kit (Wong Cho Nam) is an investment guru who handles more than 800 million investment funds daily. He yearns to have more investment funds while at the same time trying to spend away his fortune. Hence, he spends his money wastefully on luxury products, good wine and women -- until the start of the economic recession. After the economic recession, Zi Kit found his fortune decreased by a little. He felt he was lucky after seeing his clients and friends going bankrupt overnight. However, his girlfriend Lily thought that he lost all his fortune and broke up with him. After the painful breakup, Zi Kit decided to chase after his dream girl by living a "normal" life and that the girl would love him for who he is and not for his wealth.