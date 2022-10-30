Not Available

Short! Short! Short! is a set of 2-3 digital shorts (total over 1hr 20min duration) co-produced and distributed worldwide by Jeonju International Film Festival. Launched in 2007, Short! Short! Short! has selected 2-3 young, talented Korean directors every year, supported to make short films under one theme and world-premiered its result at Jeonju International Film Festival. Unlike previous years’ edition where three shorts aim one theme, Short! Short! Short! 2013 focuses on one novelist, a Korean master of storytelling : KIM Young-ha. LEE Sang-woo, LEE Jin-woo and PARK Jin-sung & Jin-suk Brothers as the triumvirate recreating KIM Young-ha’s 3 short stories into 3 short films.