2015

Short Skin

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 8th, 2015

Studio

Redigital

Ever since he was a child, the seventeen-yearold Edoardo has suffered from a malformation of the foreskin that stops him from masturbating and makes him insecure and ill at ease with girls. Shut up in his sexless microcosm, Edoardo reacts with irritation to the pressures of the outside world, which do nothing but exacerbate his insecurity.Forced against his will to emerge from the shadows in which he has hidden for years, Edoardo will initially try to solve his problem by clumsy stratagems before finding, at last, the courage to face his own fears.

Cast

Matteo CreatiniEdoardo
Francesca AgostiniBianca
Nicola NocchiArturo
Bianca NappiDaniela
Marianna RaschillàElisabetta
Michele CrestacciRoberto

