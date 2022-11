Not Available

The ShortCutz Annual Awards will honor the best talent in short-film achievements from January 1, 2017 until December 31, 2017, as chosen by the Jury team. This years jury consisted of Rutger Hauer, Sigrid ten Napel, Vincent van Ommen, Roel Reiné, Willeke van Ammelrooy, Jan Harlan, Eddy Terstall, Pieter Kuijpers, Claire van Daal, Harmen Jalvingh, Marina Blok, René Wolf and Laser 3.14. See more »