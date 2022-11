Not Available

The ShortCutz Annual Awards will honor the best talent in short-film achievements from January 1, 2018 until December 31, 2018, as chosen by the Jury team. The 2018 jury consisted of Rutger Hauer, Hany Abu-Assad, Vincent van Ommen, Sigrid ten Napel, Roel Reiné, Willeke van Ammelrooy, Jan Harlan, Eddy Terstall, Pieter Kuijpers, Claire van Daal , Marina Blok, René Wolf and Laser 3.14.