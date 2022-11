Not Available

The film is set on the campus of Hampden-Sydney College during the 2002 Tiger football season. Walter Simms has lived on the campus of H-SC for 28 years and has been an integral part of the community, the college and their football team. He is an icon at the prestigious, all-male Virginia school, where he has touched the lives of generations of young men and inspired an entire community. This season in particular is very special to Shorty. Written by Revolution Earth Productions