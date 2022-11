Not Available

Tyquone Greer, member of Orr Academy's basketball team, has dreams of going to college and seeing the world. However, he and other members of the team have been scarred by numerous tragedies in the harsh inner city of Chicago. Together, he and his teammates find refuge on the court. Here, Tyquone is the leader and Coach Loe is the guide and father figure to Orr's new formidable squad.