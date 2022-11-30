Shotgun Gunfighting

Not Available

The shotgun, if used correctly inside its performance envelope is, potentially, the best CQB weapon in existence today. This dynamic DVD presents a reality based, aggressive, close quarters combative method of deploying the shotgun. We discuss the various generations of shotgun development, as well as common-sense accessories that the viewer will find useful. Filmed outside, in the Northern Arizona backcountry, we had the freedom to do as we pleased with regards to setting up shots and angles to capture every nuance of handling the weapon. There is some wind evident in some parts of the production, but it does not detract from the presentation of the information. All four generations of shotgun development are discussed and shown to include the double barrel, the pump action, the semi auto and the magazine-fed semi auto, as well as what each generation brings to the table. Most demonstrations are conducted with the Remington 870, the Remington 1100, or the Saiga 12.